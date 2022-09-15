FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Round Rock vs Westwood

For the first time in a while, the "original Round Rock rivalry" looks to be a competitive match-up as Round Rock and Westwood, the two oldest high schools in Round Rock ISD, meet Friday at Dragon Stadium.

Both teams are sporting 3-0 records.

This season has the potential to be Westwood's best in many years, as the Warriors have not had a winning season since 2012.

Conversely, Round Rock has continued the winning ways they've enjoyed over the last few seasons, as the Dragons are 20-5 since the beginning of the 2020 season.

Round Rock has dominated this rivalry over the last decade, winning seven of the 10 match-ups. Westwood's last win over their crosstown rivals came in 2017.

Is this the week Westwood topples Round Rock or does Round Rock win its eighth match-up? Vote now on who you think will win this week!