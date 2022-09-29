FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Vandegrift vs Manor

For the second time this season, the Manor Mustangs are playing host to the area's biggest game of the week, when they take on area 6A perennial power and district favorite Vandegrift.

The Mustangs could not ask for a better start to life as a 6A program, as coach James Keller's team is off to a 4-0 start since the move up from 5A, including a resounding win over rival and 5A state-ranked LBJ at home to open the season.

This will be the Mustangs' toughest test so far this season, but the Mustangs will might also be Vandegrift's toughest test to date. It's certainly the Vipers' most difficult test since losing their season opener to Dripping Springs.

Since that loss, however, the Vandy Vipers have looked the part of a district favorite, winning their last three games by a combined score of 131-13, which includes a 41-13 win over Stony Point to open district play two weeks ago.

Manor opened district by blowing out McNeil.

Will Manor defend their home turf, or will Vandegrift bounce back with a win? Vote now on who you think will win this week!