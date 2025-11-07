FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week 2025: Bastrop vs Liberty Hill

The Brief Last week of the regular season of Texas high school football This week's Game of the Week match-up is between the Bastrop Bears and the Liberty Hill Panthers



It's the last week of the regular season of Texas high school football!

Every week, FOX 7 Austin will feature one upcoming high school football game as our FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week. This week's match-up is between the Bastrop Bears and the Liberty Hill Panthers.

Our last Game of the Week for the 2025 regular season features two district unbeatens playing for a district title in the regular season finale for the second straight year.

Both the Liberty Hill Panthers and the Bastrop Bears are 6-0 in District 11-5A Division 2 entering Week 11 just as they were last year.

Bastrop is not only unbeaten in district, but also overall this season. The 9-0 Bears are led by a high-flying offense with junior quarterback Weston Nielsen at the helm. Bastrop has also been on an unreal tear, scoring at least 60 points in each of their six district games so far.

Libery Hill has been on a similar tear, scoring at least 58 points in each of their six district wins.

This match-up for last year's district title was a classic with Bastrop pulling off a 35-31 win, and despite Liberty Hill hosting this year, the Bastrop Bears might be able to pull off a close, high-scoring win to claim another district title.

