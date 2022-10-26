FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week: Wimberley vs Lago Vista

After knocking off district foe Geronimo Navarro last Friday, Wimberley looks to clear perhaps its final difficult hurdle en route to a district championship and an undefeated regular season when the Texans travel to Lago Vista Friday night.

Wimberley, ranked 6th in Class 4A Division II, survived the usual tough test from Navarro, 21-14, last Friday night to stay unbeaten on the season at 8-0.

The Lago Vista team they'll be facing is in the process of making a mostly seamless transition from Class 3A a year ago, where they were state semi-finalists, to 4A this season.

The Vikings are 6-2 overall, with their only district loss coming to the Navarro team Wimberley just defeated.

Lago Vista will take a huge step both in their program overall, and in claiming a share of the district title should they pull off what would be an upset win over the Texans.

Will Wimberley remain undefeated and go 8-0 or will Lago Vista get the upset? Vote now on who you think will win this week!

