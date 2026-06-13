New York Knicks clinch first NBA title since 1973 with Game 5 win over Spurs

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The Brief The New York Knicks defeated the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 in Game 5 to win the series 4-1 and secure the franchise's first NBA title since 1973. Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and led a 29-18 fourth-quarter comeback to erase a late San Antonio lead and clinch the victory. Victor Wembanyama scored 28 points, but the young Spurs fell short after managing just five points over the final three minutes of the game.



Jalen Brunson scored 32 points and the New York Knicks erased a fourth-quarter deficit to defeat the San Antonio Spurs 94-90 on Saturday night, clinching the NBA championship with a Game 5 victory at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas.

Jalen Brunson leads Knicks

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 08: Victor Wembanyama #1, Devin Vassell #24 of the San Antonio Spurs and Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks battle for position during the fourth quarter in Game Three of the 2026 NBA Finals at Madison Square Gard Expand

What we know:

The Knicks won the series 4-1 and secured the franchise's first NBA title since 1973, overcoming a determined Spurs team that led for most of the night before New York's defense and late-game execution took control in the closing minutes.

San Antonio entered the fourth quarter holding a 72-65 advantage and stretched its lead to as many as seven points before the Knicks mounted their decisive rally.

Brunson once again delivered in the biggest moments. The All-Star guard scored key baskets throughout the final period, including a driving floater with 1:05 remaining that gave New York a 90-88 lead. Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby provided crucial support on both ends of the floor as the Knicks outscored the Spurs 29-18 in the fourth quarter.

The Spurs appeared poised to extend the series after receiving standout performances from Victor Wembanyama, De'Aaron Fox and rookie Dylan Harper.

San Antonio Spurs’ postseason run

OKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA - MAY 30: Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs reacts against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the fourth quarter in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, O Expand

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Wembanyama finished with 28 points and 13 rebounds, Fox added 27 points and Harper scored 21 points off the bench. Julian Champagnie chipped in 14 points for San Antonio.

But the Spurs struggled to generate offense late, managing only five points over the final 3:17 of the game.

With San Antonio leading 86-85, Brunson converted three free throws after drawing a foul beyond the arc to put New York ahead 88-86. After Harper answered with a turnaround jumper to tie the game, Brunson responded with a clutch floater to restore the Knicks' lead.

The turning point came with just over two minutes remaining. After Dylan Harper missed inside, Anunoby finished a dunk in transition and a defensive goaltending call against Devin Vassell extended New York's lead.

(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

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Bridges then helped seal the victory at the free-throw line. After missing the first attempt with 8.8 seconds remaining, he converted the second to make it 93-90. Following a missed 3-point attempt by Wembanyama with two seconds left, Anunoby secured the rebound and added a free throw for the final margin.

New York's defense proved decisive down the stretch. Bridges blocked a Harper layup attempt with 2:29 remaining, and the Knicks repeatedly forced difficult shots while controlling the glass in the closing possessions.

The Spurs shot just 18 points in the fourth quarter after carrying a seven-point lead into the final period.

What's next:

Brunson's championship-clinching performance capped another stellar postseason run for New York, while Bridges, Anunoby, Karl-Anthony Towns and Josh Hart all played key roles in securing the title.

For San Antonio, the loss ended a remarkable season in which the young Spurs advanced to the NBA Finals behind Wembanyama and a rapidly developing core. Despite falling short, the Spurs pushed the Eastern Conference champions throughout the series and appear positioned to remain contenders for years to come.

The final horn set off a celebration for the Knicks, who completed their championship run on the road and brought the Larry O'Brien Trophy back to New York for the first time in more than five decades.