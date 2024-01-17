VIDEO: LeBron James visibly shaken up after fan tries to hug him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer, was visibly shaken up following an encounter with a fan Monday night during a home game against Oklahoma City at the Crypto.com Arena in downtown LA.

A video posted on X by user @Fernadad1 and shared via Storyful shows during the game, a fan wearing a beanie and dark-colored jacket running down the stands between what appears to be Section 118 and 119 to the Lakers bench, saying a few words to the 39-year-old basketball star, before placing his hands on James’ shoulders with an intent to hug him.

James held his hand out to push the man away before the team’s security stepped in. Meanwhile, an arena security guard, dressed in a red uniform, had her back turned the entire time and seemed clueless about the entire encounter.

The video then pans to Christian Wood in disbelief about what he witnessed.

"Oh my god, they just kicked him out," a fan was heard saying in the video as a team of security guards escorted the fan in question out of the arena.

Being the professional he is, the 21-year NBA veteran quickly shook off the encounter and got back to work on the hardwood.

James, along with Anthony Davis, combined for 52 points that evening.

The Lakers beat Oklahoma City 112-105 and are currently in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.

Up next, the Lakers take on the Dallas Mavericks Wednesday night.