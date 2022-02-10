Longhorns Josh Thompson, Cameron Dicker invited to NFL Combine

Former Longhorns kicker Cameron Dicker and defensive back John Thompson are the only two Texas players headed to Indianapolis for the NFL Combine.

Dicker, a Lake Travis High School alum, holds the Longhorn record of 60 field goals and is the all-time scoring leader for UT kickers. He's also scored the third-most points in program history, regardless of position trailing only Ricky Williams and Cedric Benson.

Thompson played in and started nine games as a senior recording 34 tackles. His season ended with a leg injury after the Texas/Kansas game.

More than 300 prospects will be at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine which will be held from March 1-7.

