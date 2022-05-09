Mavs fan ejected for harassing Suns player Chris Paul’s family

article

A Mavericks fan was kicked out of Game 4 against the Suns after reportedly harassing the family of Suns star Chris Paul.

Paul tweeted that a fan put his hands on his mother and that his wife was also pushed. Video from the game telecast appears to show him complaining about the incident.

"Wanna fine players for saying stuff to the fans but the fans can put they hands on our families," Paul said on Twitter after the game. His tweet included an expletive.

Video shared on social media showed the young fan being removed from the arena.

"It was unacceptable behavior and will not be tolerated," the Mavericks said in a statement. "The Mavericks, along with American Airlines Center, swiftly removed the fan from today's game."

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks beat the Phoenix Suns 111-101 and evened the best-of-seven series 2-2. Paul fouled out of the game in the fourth quarter.

Game 5 is Tuesday night in Phoenix.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.