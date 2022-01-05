Milestone basketball game for Cedar Park High School's Gisella Maul

It was a special day for top-ranked Cedar Park High School girls basketball player Gisella Maul as they hosted the Glenn Grizzlies.

Junior guard Maul went into the game with more than 1,300 points for her career and just four rebounds shy of 500. She finished the game with nine rebounds. Maul was given a commemorative basketball after the game for reaching both of those milestones.

Maul helped the team remain perfect on the season at 20-0 after Cedar Park beat Glenn 73-43.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter