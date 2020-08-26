Milwaukee Bucks players don't take the court for NBA playoff game

article

NBA players made their strongest statement yet against racial injustice Wednesday when the Milwaukee Bucks didn't take the floor for their playoff game against the Orlando Magic. Three other NBA playoff games are also being postponed in the wake of the Bucks' actions, Associated Press reports.

Milwaukee and Orlando were set to begin Game 5 of their series shortly after 4 p.m., with the Bucks needing a win to advance to the second round.

LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 26: Workers remove the player name placards from the bench chairs after the Milwaukee Bucks sit out Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round in protest during the 2020 NBA Playoffs against the Orlando Magic a Expand

Players had been discussing boycotting games in the bubble after the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin. More discussions were expected Wednesday, but even before that the Bucks apparently they would act.

Magic players and referees were on the floor for the game but Milwaukee never took the floor. Eventually, everyone else left and the arena staff soon took the balls, towels, and tags that go on player chairs back inside.

In the NBA rule book, not stepping onto the floor would be a forfeit by Milwaukee. There is also a multi-million dollar fine assessed to a team that forfeits. Whether the league enforces those rules, in this case, remains to be seen.

TheAthletic.com is reporting the Magic is not accepting the Bucks' forfeit.