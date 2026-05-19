Austin FC parts ways with head coach and sporting director

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The Brief Austin FC announced that it has parted ways with its head coach and sporting director Davy Arnaud will be the interim head coach for Austin FC's next Mach against St. Louis CITY SC on May 23



Austin FC announced on May 18 that, effective immediately, it had parted ways with Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell and Head Coach Nico Estévez.

What they're saying:

"We are grateful to Rodo for his tireless dedication to improving the Club," said Austin FC Chief Executive Officer and Majority Owner, Anthony Precourt. "Ultimately, we believe this decision is in the best interest of Austin FC. We know that our fans and our community deserve a winner, and our Ownership group will continue to make the necessary decisions in order to deliver consistently strong results across competitions."

"Nico has been a trusted ambassador for Austin FC and Austin during his time as Head Coach," added Precourt. "We believe this team can compete for a playoff position, and given our results thus far, a change is necessary to achieve our goals of qualifying for the playoffs this year and becoming a consistent winner in this League."

The backstory:

Austin FC had expected to contend and return to the playoffs after making the postseason in 2025 which was Estévez's first season with the club.

But the team is in 13th place in the 15-team Western Conference and has had just three wins in 14 matches.

Austin FC recently also suffered its worst loss in club history, a 5-0 defeat to San Diego.

Since the franchise's first season in 2021, Austin has made the playoffs twice.

Sporting Director Rodolfo Borrell of Austin FC embraces Oleksandr Svatok #5 of Austin FC just before the MLS match between Austin FC and Sporting Kansas City at Q2 Stadium on May 16, 2026 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Daniel Jefferson/Getty Images)

Borrell was a top assistant to Pep Guardiola at Premier League powerhouse Manchester City when he was hired by Austin in 2023 and tasked with using his international expertise to oversee player personnel and roster management.

Borrell often noted the struggles of signing players under the salary rules of the U.S. league compared with the big spending of European clubs.

What's next:

Davy Arnaud has been appointed interim head coach of Austin FC's next match against St. Louis CITY SC on May 23.

Following the May 23 match, Major League Soccer will go on a 60-day mid-season pause for the FIFA World Cup.

Arnaud previously served as interim manager for Austin FC in 2024 when he helped lead the club to a 3-2 victory vs. Colorado. His interim coaching experience also includes a nine-match stretch with the Houston Dynamo in 2019, and his combined record as an interim head coach is 4 wins, 5 losses, and 1 draw.

Austin FC says the search is on for the next head coach and sporting director.