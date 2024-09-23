No. 1 Texas Longhorns prepare for SEC opener against Mississippi State

The No. 1 ranked UT football team goes into Saturday's SEC opener with a big question at the quarterback position.

After mowing through four non-conference foes by a combined score of 190-22, the top-ranked Longhorns take a ton of confidence into Saturday's SEC opener against Mississippi State.

"I love that our personality is coming out of this team. I think we've got a pretty cool swagger about us right now, but that swagger has been earned by the work they put in day in and day out," said head coach Steve Sarkisian.

Perhaps the only question mark heading into this weekend is, will Quinn Ewers be in after missing the ULM game with a strained oblique?

"Quinn practiced today. I would say, again, if I had to put a report out, he'd be 'questionable' for Saturday, but we'll see how he goes throughout the week and monitor how he responds tomorrow - coming off today's practice," said Sark.

While Sark's starting QB decision will likely come much later in the week, many assume Arch Manning could indeed get his second college start this Saturday. With his high football IQ, Manning should learn a lot from the ULM game tape.

"He loves the game of football. He studies it, and he works at it," said Sark. "As he continues to grow, he's gonna learn the value of some of those explosive plays on the perimeter."

"Obviously, the first pick, it's like 2nd and 3, just throw the ball away, live to play another down. And then some stuff in the second half forcing the ball deep, get the checkdown," said QB Arch Manning.

"I've seen a lot of young quarterbacks have a rough start and then that rough start turns into a rough game, and it was a little bit of a rough start for him and I thought he rebounded and did some nice things for us," said Sark.

The Longhorns are hosting Mississippi State on Saturday, Sept. 28, at 3:15 p.m.