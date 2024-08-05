Olympics: UT athletes who have won medals in Paris
PARIS - University of Texas athletes are bringing home the hardware at the Paris Olympics.
30 UT Austin students and alumni are competing in the 2024 games, tied for the most ever for the university.
The students represent 16 different countries and 12 different sports programs.
As of Monday morning, UT athletes have won 12 medals. Three former Longhorns took home a medal in the same event, the Men's 4x200-meter relay.
"Texas is the home of champions," Governor Greg Abbott posted on social media on Sunday.
Here's a list of the winners:
Scottie Scheffler
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Scottie Scheffler of Team USA celebrates with a fist pump after making a birdie putt on the 17th hole green during the final round of the Olympic men's golf competition on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf
- Event: Men's Golf
- Medal: Gold
- Country: USA
Ryan Crouser
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Ryan Crouser of Team United States competes during the Men's Shot Put Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
- Event: Men's Shot Put
- Medal: Gold
- Country: USA
Julien Alfred
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia crosses the finish line during the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Imag
- Event: Women's 100-meter
- Medal: Gold
- Country: St. Lucia
Hubert Kos
NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold Medalist Hubert Kos of Team Hungary poses on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men's 200m Backstroke Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 01, 202
- Event: Men's 200-meter backstroke
- Medal: Gold
- Country: Hungary
Luke Hobson
- Event: Men's 4x200-meter relay, 200-meter freestyle
- Medals: Silver, Bronze
- Country: USA
Carson Foster
NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Carson Foster of Team United States competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 01, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Ge
- Event: Men's 4x200-meter relay, 400-meter individual medley
- Medals: Silver, Bronze
- Country: USA
Drew Kibler
NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 30: Silver Medalist Drew Kibler of Team United States celebrates following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July
- Event: Men's 4x200-meter relay
- Medal: Silver
- Country USA
Erin Gemmell
NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Silver Medalists Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky and Erin Gemmell of Team United States pose following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at
- Event: Women's 4x200-meter relay
- Medal: Silver
- Country: USA
Leo Neugebauer
PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Silver medalist Leo Neugebauer of Team Germany celebrates during the Men's Decathlon 1500m on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty
- Event: Men's Decathlon
- Medal: Silver
- Country: Germany
Caspar Corbeau
NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 4: Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands competing in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final during Day 9 of Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 4, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Rene Nijh
- Event: Men's 200-meter breaststroke
- Medal: Bronze
- Country: Netherlands