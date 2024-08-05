Olympics: UT athletes who have won medals in Paris

University of Texas athletes are bringing home the hardware at the Paris Olympics.

30 UT Austin students and alumni are competing in the 2024 games, tied for the most ever for the university.

The students represent 16 different countries and 12 different sports programs.

As of Monday morning, UT athletes have won 12 medals. Three former Longhorns took home a medal in the same event, the Men's 4x200-meter relay.

"Texas is the home of champions," Governor Greg Abbott posted on social media on Sunday.

Here's a list of the winners:

Scottie Scheffler

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 04: Scottie Scheffler of Team USA celebrates with a fist pump after making a birdie putt on the 17th hole green during the final round of the Olympic men's golf competition on day nine of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Le Golf Expand

Ryan Crouser

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Ryan Crouser of Team United States competes during the Men's Shot Put Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Event: Men's Shot Put

Medal: Gold

Country: USA

Julien Alfred

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Julien Alfred of Team Saint Lucia crosses the finish line during the Women's 100m Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Imag Expand

Hubert Kos

NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Gold Medalist Hubert Kos of Team Hungary poses on the podium during the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men's 200m Backstroke Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 01, 202 Expand

Event: Men's 200-meter backstroke

Medal: Gold

Country: Hungary

Luke Hobson

Event: Men's 4x200-meter relay, 200-meter freestyle

Medals: Silver, Bronze

Country: USA

Carson Foster

NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Carson Foster of Team United States competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Heats on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 01, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Adam Pretty/Ge Expand

Event: Men's 4x200-meter relay, 400-meter individual medley

Medals: Silver, Bronze

Country: USA

Drew Kibler

NANTERRE, FRANCE - JULY 30: Silver Medalist Drew Kibler of Team United States celebrates following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Men's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final on day four of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on July Expand

Event: Men's 4x200-meter relay

Medal: Silver

Country USA

Erin Gemmell

NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 01: Silver Medalists Paige Madden, Katie Ledecky and Erin Gemmell of Team United States pose following the Swimming medal ceremony after the Women's 4x200m Freestyle Relay Final on day six of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Expand

Event: Women's 4x200-meter relay

Medal: Silver

Country: USA

Leo Neugebauer

PARIS, FRANCE - AUGUST 03: Silver medalist Leo Neugebauer of Team Germany celebrates during the Men's Decathlon 1500m on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Stade de France on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Expand

Event: Men's Decathlon

Medal: Silver

Country: Germany

Caspar Corbeau

NANTERRE, FRANCE - AUGUST 4: Caspar Corbeau of the Netherlands competing in the Men's 4 x 100m Medley Relay Final during Day 9 of Swimming - Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Paris La Defense Arena on August 4, 2024 in Nanterre, France. (Photo by Rene Nijh Expand