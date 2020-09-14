Patrick Mahomes enters 2020 NFL season with 2nd Super Bowl win on his mind

In June, Mahomes agreed to a 10-year extension worth up to $503 million, according to his agency, Steinberg Sports.

It’s the richest contract in professional sports history, surpassing Mike Trout’s $426.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Angels. When the Chiefs opened the new season against the Houston Texans on Thursday, Sept. 10, everyone got to see if Mahomes’ hefty salary was money well spent.

After all the 24-year-old NFL prospect has already been coined as the Michael Jordan of Football.

Mahomes sat down with FOX Sports’ Michael Vick to talk about if his new salary means more money more problems and exactly how the football prodigy intends to defend his championship title in what is expected to be a truly remarkable season.

Chatting virtually with Vick, Mahomes said, “Crazy world, but we’re back at it.”

It’s a crazy world indeed for the MVP, who returned to win his team’s season opener last week after celebrating the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl win in 50 years.

But Mahomes said he couldn’t have done it without the support of his teammates.

“Having the guys I have around me, I think that was really what kind of took off and then whenever I got my opportunity I just went out there and was the player that I had always been with the knowledge I had gained and we were able to find a way to be a Super Bowl champion,” Mahomes said.

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs shows the peace sign as he runs off the field following the team's win against the Houston Texans at Arrowhead Stadium on September 10, 2020 in Kansas City, Missouri. ((Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images))

Whatever Mahomes has learned at such an early age is clearly working.

The Chiefs kicked off the NFL season in a match-up that illustrated just how exceptional their offense can be.

When the Texans backed off the line of scrimmage to deal with the Chiefs' speedy wide receivers, they simply ran at will with first-round pick Clyde Edwards-Helaire. When they packed the line of scrimmage, Mahomes could be seen smiling through his face mask while his vast array of playmakers shredded the secondary.

None of this is revolutionary. Teams have sought such offensive balance for decades. It's just that the Chiefs have the talent and personnel to pull off the trick better than just about any NFL team in recent memory.

“What makes this offense so good,” Mahomes told the Associated Press on Monday, “is that we can change within games. We can go through our game plan and find ways to score and find ways to move the ball down the field, and (against Houston) it was running the football and taking the short passes. I think whenever we get to the Chargers next week, we'll play another great defense, and we'll have to find a way to move the ball and score that week as well.”

The Texans had just one sack of Mahomes on Thursday night as the 2018 MVP had ample time to throw throughout the game.

Mahomes’ emphasis on the theory that there is no “I” in team couldn’t be more evident as the young player never once forgot to mention the support he had from all stars like Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce, to win his first Vince Lombardi Trophy

Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs celebrates after defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Lest you think Hill can be kept under wraps all game, he still finished last week with five catches for 46 yards and a score.

It was clear that Mahomes and his teammates wanted to start off the season with a reminder of exactly what they’re after.

Mahomes’ contract may be something any athlete would envy, but money alone isn’t what motivates him.

During his virtual interview with FOX Sports, he recalled the feeling he got celebrating the first Super Bowl victory with his team. He intends on chasing that feeling again this year.

“You want to celebrate with those people you went through the adversity with,” Mahomes said.

