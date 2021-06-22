QB Garrett Gilbert returns to Lake Travis HS for football camp

Former Texas Longhorn and current Dallas Cowboys quarterback Garrett Gilbert was back in Austin over the weekend.

He wasn't at the 40 Acres but on his high school stomping grounds, Lake Travis High School, for a football camp.

Gilbert heads into Cowboys training camp as Dak Prescott's primary backup.

"For me to get to talk to him about some stuff, you know, scheme-wise and what we do offensively and get to learn from him because he's been in this offense now five or six years, that's been great to get to learn from him and just to watch him as a leader," Gilbert said.

Gilbert added, "You hear great things about from outside the facility and outside the program but just to get to see him on a daily basis and how he operates and how he leads, that's been awesome for me to watch."