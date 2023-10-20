Expand / Collapse search
LIVE UPDATES: Rangers-Astros Game 5 | Garcia homer puts Rangers up 4-2

ARLINGTON, Texas - After taking a beating in Game 4, the Texas Rangers are looking to flip the see-saw series with the Houston Astros back in their direction in Game 5.

The series is currently tied 2-2. The road team has won each of the first four games of the American League Championship Series.

The Rangers turned to starter Jordan Montgomery in Game 5.

In the first inning, he gave up a solo home run to Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

In the bottom of the 5th, Nathaniel Lowe drove a ball out of the ballpark going the opposite way to tie the game at 1.

After a sharp single off the bat of Jose Abreu put the Astros up 2-1 in the top of the 6th, Adolis Garcia hit a three-run homer to put the Rangers up 4-2.

No matter who wins, Game 6 will be Sunday night in Houston.

Live Updates

Starting Pitchers ALCS Game 5

  • Astros: Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA)
  • Rangers: Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA)

Texas Rangers Lineup

  1. Marcus Semien, 2B
  2. Corey Seager, SS
  3. Evan Carter, LF
  4. Adolis Garcia, RF
  5. Leody Tavares, CF
  6. Josh Jung, 3B
  7. Nathaniel Lowe, 1B
  8. Mitch Garver, DH
  9. Jonah Heim, C

Houston Astros Lineup

  1. Jose Altuve, 2B
  2. Mauricio Dubon, CF
  3. Alex Bregman, 3B
  4. Yordan Alvarez, DH
  5. Jose Abreu, 1B
  6. Kyle Tucker, RF
  7. Chas McCormick, LF
  8. Jeremy Pena, SS
  9. Martin Maldonado, C

What channel is the Rangers game on tonight?

Games 5 of the ALCS will air on FS1.

You can also stream the games for free on the FOX Sports app.

A TV provider is required to watch the games.