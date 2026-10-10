Red River rivalry: Texas, Oklahoma in opposite roles for 2026

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The Brief Texas and Oklahoma will meet for the 122nd time on Saturday. The Longhorns come into the game ranked number one and undefeated, while the Sooners are 2-2 and unranked. Texas leads the all-time series 65-51-5



The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma Sooners will meet for the 122nd time on Saturday in a game that, in a way, mirrors last year's tilt.

One undefeated, one two-loss team

The No. 1 Longhorns enter the game undefeated (4-0, 1-0 SEC), while the Sooners (2-2, 0-1) come in with losses to Georgia and Michigan. Saturday's build-up looks similar to the 2025 contest with the roles reversed.

In 2025, Texas entered the game with two losses and unranked after starting the season as the number one team. This year it's Oklahoma's turn. The Sooners started the season at number 10, but will come into Cotton Bowl Stadium unranked. What happens during the game Saturday is something the Sooners and Sooner fans probably hope mirrors last season: the unranked team pulling off the upset.

Both offenses struggling

Dig deeper:

Both teams are looking to find some consistency on offense.

The Sooners rank 120th nationally at 321 yards per game. The Oklahoma offensive line will have to withstand the Longhorn pass rush that got to quarterback John Mateer five times last year. Oklahoma's offensive line has allowed 13 sacks this year.

Texas quarterback Arch Manning has also struggled at times this season. Manning has found himself under pressure since the Longhorns pulled off the comeback against Ohio State. Against Tennessee two weeks ago, Manning was sacked six times and penalized for throwing a pass beyond the line of scrimmage twice.

Longhorns look to win 3 in a row against Oklahoma

By the numbers:

Texas looks to win its third in a row over Oklahoma. The Longhorns won 2025's contest 23-6.

Texas leads the all-time series 65-51-5.