The Brief H-E-B Feast of Sharing taking place Nov. 24 at Palmer Events Center The annual event offers free Thanksgiving meals and holiday festivities to the community H-E-B started the event in 1989 as a way to give back to its customers and bring communities together during the holidays



Thousands of Central Texans are expected to gather around the dinner table today (Nov. 24) as H-E-B hosts its annual Feast of Sharing, offering free Thanksgiving meals and holiday festivities to the community.

What to expect at H-E-B Feast of Sharing

Timeline:

The event runs from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Palmer Events Center in Austin, located at 900 Barton Springs Road.

An estimated 10,000 hot holiday meals will be served and the celebration is free and open to everyone.

In addition to a Thanksgiving meal, attendees can enjoy live entertainment, arts and crafts, a community resource fair and free flu shots.

Doors open at 3:40 p.m., followed by an opening ceremony at 3:50 p.m.

Free parking is available on-site, and CapMetro is offering free rides to the event, helping make the celebration more accessible to Central Texans.

A decades-long holiday tradition

By the numbers:

H-E-B launched its Feast of Sharing in 1989 as a way to give back to its customers and bring communities together during the holiday season.

The initiative has since grown into a series of 34 holiday dinners across Texas and Mexico, serving more than 350,000 meals.

Over the past three decades, volunteers have helped serve more than five million meals through the celebrations.

Fighting hunger beyond Thanksgiving

The backstory:

The annual event is part of H-E-B's larger Hunger Relief Program, which works year-round to address food insecurity.

According to H-E-B, the program donated 34 million pounds of food to families in need last year alone.

Since the program was established in 1982, H-E-B has donated more than one billion pounds of food to 5,500 nonprofit organizations across Texas and Mexico.