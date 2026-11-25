The Brief Jarrell Police Department investigating after shots fired at a home The incident happened just after midnight on Nov. 25 at a home in the 100 block of Allington Circle



The Jarrell Police Department says it is investigating after several shots were fired at a home.

What we know:

The incident happened at just after midnight on Nov. 25 at a home in the 100 block of Allington Circle.

Jarrell PD says that when officers arrived they found that the home had been hit with multiple rounds.

Officials say there were several people inside the home at the time of the shooting but no one was hurt.

Based on the evidence found at the scene, police believe that the suspect fired at the home from the side of the roadway on East FM 487.

Police say they believe the shooting was directed at the home and not a random act.

What we don't know:

There has been no suspect information released at this time.

The exact motive of the shooting is not known.