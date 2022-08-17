San Antonio Spurs to host games in Austin at Moody Center

The San Antonio Spurs has announced it is hosting four special home games during the 2022-2023 NBA season and two of them will be in Austin.

One game will be in Mexico City and another will be a 50th-anniversary celebration at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

"Hosting these four games is part of our vision to purposefully engage and celebrate our entire Spurs following from Mexico to Austin while fostering the next generation of fans," said RC Buford, CEO for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, in a news release.

"Playing in front of our Austin fans for the first time ever during the regular season, returning to Mexico City and hosting a historic celebration in the Alamodome will each be exciting moments for our entire organization. We are grateful for our loyal supporters throughout our entire region and are thrilled for the opportunity to play in front of them as part of our 50th anniversary season," Buford added.

The Austin games will be played at Moody Center on April 6 and April 8.

The Mexico City game will be played at Arena CDMX on December 17 and the Alamodome game will be played on January 13.

For more information on when tickets will be available you can go here.