TCU pulls out overtime win against USC in Valero Alamo Bowl

The Brief TCU lagged behind USC for much of the second half, fighting a 24-21 lead by the Trojans in the final quarter of regular play. A last-second TCU field goal took the game into overtime. In that sole overtime, the Trojans' three extra points weren't enough to get them the win, falling to TCU 30-27.



Valero Alamo Bowl 2025

TCU quarterback Ken Seals got his very first start as a Horned Frog as TCU appeared in their third straight bowl game against the No. 16 ranked USC Trojans in the Alamo Bowl.

TCU Tight Ends Coach Mitch Kirsch handled the play-calling duties for the offense, after former offensive coordinator Kendal Briles left to take a job at South Carolina.

For USC, their fourth straight bowl game under head coach Lincoln Riley ended with them breaking a potential three-win streak for such games.

TCU player highlights

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Ken Seals #9 of the TCU Horned Frogs warms up prior to the game against the USC Trojans at Alamodome on December 30, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Seals led the team in passing yards with 288 to score a single touchdown. Seals completed 29/40 passes, and had one interception.

Jeremy Payne led TCU in rushing with 72 yards, making 13 carries and scoring a touchdown.

Payne also led in receiving with 80 yards. He received six times in total.

USC player highlights

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - DECEMBER 30: Jayden Maiava #14 of the USC Trojans warms up prior to the game against the TCU Horned Frogs at Alamodome on December 30, 2025 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

Jayden Maiava led the team in passing yards with 18/29 completions. He had 280 passing yards in total, one TD and two interceptions.

King Miller led for rushing with 99 yards, and made 25 carries. He scored a single touchdown.

Tanook Hines led for receiving with 163 yards, receiving six times in total.