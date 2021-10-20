Expand / Collapse search

Texans QB Deshaun Watson may be heading to Miami in potential deal

By Mark Berman
Published 
HOUSTON - FOX 26 Sports Anchor Mark Berman has confirmed the Houston Texans are working toward a potential deal that would send Quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Miami Dolphins.

Berman reports the deal could be done as early as this week. If the deal isn't made by this week, the Texans will most likely get it done before the Nov. 2 trade deadline.

