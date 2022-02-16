Texas basketball forward Christian Bishop partners with Optimum Nutrition

University of Texas Longhorns men's basketball player Christian Bishop is one of many college athletes winning big in the name, image, and likeness game. The senior forward is partnering with Optimum Nutrition to promote the ‘Orange Blast' flavor of the company's amino energy drink.

"My favorite thing about it is that it tastes great. So just being able to have something like a product that you're proud of to put out there with Optimum Nutrition plus electrolytes, it's just great to be a part of that," Bishop says.

The NCAA ruled that college athletes could start earning money based on their fame and celebrity without fear of endangering their eligibility or putting their school in jeopardy of violating amateurism rules that had stood for decades. There's a lot of opinion about NIL but for Bishop he says it's been nice to have the ability to do something like promote Optimum Nutrition.

"You know, it's kind of relieving, honestly, you know, being a college athlete, you put in a lot of your time every single day, every day and it even goes to nights too. And so, when you're giving up a lot of your time, it's nice to be able to get a little bit of payback and be able to be a part of something bigger than yourself," Bishop says.

