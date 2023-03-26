No. 2 Texas falls to Miami Hurricanes 88-81

March Madness has ended for the Texas Longhorns as the Miami Hurricanes won the Elite Eight matchup 88-81.

The Hurricanes now join University of Connecticut, San Diego State, and Florida Atlantic University in the Final Four, which will be played in Houston.

This is the first ever trip to the Final Four for the Hurricanes, who will play UConn next Saturday.

This will be the first Final Four with no team seeded better than No. 4 since seeding began in 1979, says the Associated Press. Also, Miami, San Diego State, and FAU are all competing in the Final Four for the first time in their schools' histories.

The Texas Longhorns had a 45-37 lead at halftime, but Jordan Miller, Isaiah Wong, and Norchad Omier led the Hurricanes to turn it around.

Miller finished with 27 points, going 7 of 7 from the field and 13 of 13 from the foul line, while Wong scored 12 of his 14 points in the second half.

Miami and Texas were tied 79-all when Omier was fouled by the Longhorns' Brock Cunningham while going for a loose ball. He made both of the foul shots to give the Hurricanes the lead, then stole the ball from Marcus Carr at the other end, and Wong made two more free throws with 34 seconds left, says the AP.

Carr scored 17 points to lead the Longhorns (29-9).