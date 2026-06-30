Texas clinches third consecutive award for top collegiate athletic department

The Brief 2025-26 NACDA Learfield Directors' Cup awarded to Texas Third consecutive year UT has won the award The award is given yearly to the nation's top collegiate athletic department



The 2025-26 Division I NACDA Learfield Director's Cup has once again gone to the University of Texas.

What they're saying:

Texas Athletic Director Chris Del Conte wrote on social media, "Winning The Directors Cup is the Crown Jewel for an athletic department as it encompasses success of all of our sports. So proud of the students, coaches & staff. However, we couldn’t accomplish this feat let alone five times without Longhorn Nation! Texas is a reckoning."

The backstory:

The Directors' Cup was developed by the National Association of Collegiate Directors of Athletics and USA Today and looks at athletics departments and ranks on a points system that factors in various sport programs.

Men's and women's basketball, baseball, volleyball and women's soccer are all required while 14 others, regardless of gender, are the school's highest-socring programs based on NCAA championship finishes.

National titles for Texas in rowing, men's swim and dive and softball as well a second place finish for men's tennis and third place finishes in women's basketball, women's swim and dive and beach volleyball helped UT secure the Directors' Cup again.

It's the third consecutive Directors' Cup for Texas and the school has won five of the last six.