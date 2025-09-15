Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 3 highlights
Game of the week: Vandegrift opens district with 24-0 shutout over Stony Point
Lake Travis crushes Midland Legacy 59-13
Hutto rallies from slow start to beat Cedar Ridge in scorefest 63-49
McNeil and Westwood light up scoreboard as Mavericks win 70-45
Anderson opens district with dominating win over College Station 37-14
LBJ rallies to force overtime and then picks up a road win at Wimberley 34-33
Week 3 scores
Friday, September 12
College Station 14
Anderson 37
Harker Heights 26
Dripping Springs 31
LBJ 34
Wimberley 33
Midland Legacy 13
Lake Travis 59
Weiss 40
CS A&M Consolidated 48
Westlake 35
Humble Atascocita 28
Bowie 38
Glenn 14
Round Rock 29
Vista Ridge 30
Cedar Park 36
Huntsville 29 F/OT
Connally 35
Bryan Rudder 24
Dallas Pinkston 28
McCallum 34
Hutto 63
Cedar Ridge 49
Stony Point 0
Vandegrift 24
Prestonwood 55
Bastrop 70
Westwood 45
McNeil 70
Belton 10
East View 24
Leander 43
Del Valle 14
Montgomery 48
Elgin 0
SA Wagner 13
San Marcos 52
Lago Vista 48
Taylor 7
Eastside Memorial 36
Thrall 43
Georgetown 35
Copperas Cove 32
Liberty Hill 33
EP Eastlake 20
Llano 50
Marble Falls 18
Lockhart 12
Lehman 32
Manor New Tech 0
Akins 20
Blanco 35
SA Lanier 0
LR-Academy 28
Burnet 31
Fredericksburg 10
Kerrville Tivy 48
Giddings 14
Salado 42
Smithville 7
La Grange 41
Killeen Chaparral 12
Lampasas 13
Rockdale 7
Lexington 33
Bartlett 6
Thorndale 54
Rio Vista 44
Florence 7
Flatonia 17
Nixon Smiley 47
Granger 42
Holland 0
Caldwell 35
Jarrell 64
Miles 6
Johnson City 49
Mason 50
Coleman 9
Keene 69
McDade 0
Hyde Park 44
St. Dominic Savio 7
Regents 63
SA Antonian 41
Hou. Episcopal 44
St. Michael's 42
St. Andrew's 35
TMI 42
Aus. Hill Country 17
St. Stephen's 20
RR Christian 0
Cherokee 52
Heritage 54
Marble Falls Faith 46
Calvert 88
SM Academy 80
SM Hill Country 47
Prairie Lea 0
Saturday, September 13
LASA 28
Northeast 14
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team