Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season.

Game of the week: Vandegrift opens district with 24-0 shutout over Stony Point

Lake Travis crushes Midland Legacy 59-13

Hutto rallies from slow start to beat Cedar Ridge in scorefest 63-49

McNeil and Westwood light up scoreboard as Mavericks win 70-45

Anderson opens district with dominating win over College Station 37-14

LBJ rallies to force overtime and then picks up a road win at Wimberley 34-33

Friday, September 12

College Station 14

Anderson 37

Harker Heights 26

Dripping Springs 31

LBJ 34

Wimberley 33

Midland Legacy 13

Lake Travis 59

Weiss 40

CS A&M Consolidated 48

Westlake 35

Humble Atascocita 28

Bowie 38

Glenn 14

Round Rock 29

Vista Ridge 30

Cedar Park 36

Huntsville 29 F/OT

Connally 35

Bryan Rudder 24

Dallas Pinkston 28

McCallum 34

Hutto 63

Cedar Ridge 49

Stony Point 0

Vandegrift 24

Prestonwood 55

Bastrop 70

Westwood 45

McNeil 70

Belton 10

East View 24

Leander 43

Del Valle 14

Montgomery 48

Elgin 0

SA Wagner 13

San Marcos 52

Lago Vista 48

Taylor 7

Eastside Memorial 36

Thrall 43

Georgetown 35

Copperas Cove 32

Liberty Hill 33

EP Eastlake 20

Llano 50

Marble Falls 18

Lockhart 12

Lehman 32

Manor New Tech 0

Akins 20

Blanco 35

SA Lanier 0

LR-Academy 28

Burnet 31

Fredericksburg 10

Kerrville Tivy 48

Giddings 14

Salado 42

Smithville 7

La Grange 41

Killeen Chaparral 12

Lampasas 13

Rockdale 7

Lexington 33

Bartlett 6

Thorndale 54

Rio Vista 44

Florence 7

Flatonia 17

Nixon Smiley 47

Granger 42

Holland 0

Caldwell 35

Jarrell 64

Miles 6

Johnson City 49

Mason 50

Coleman 9

Keene 69

McDade 0

Hyde Park 44

St. Dominic Savio 7

Regents 63

SA Antonian 41

Hou. Episcopal 44

St. Michael's 42

St. Andrew's 35

TMI 42

Aus. Hill Country 17

St. Stephen's 20

RR Christian 0

Cherokee 52

Heritage 54

Marble Falls Faith 46

Calvert 88

SM Academy 80

SM Hill Country 47

Prairie Lea 0

Saturday, September 13

LASA 28

Northeast 14