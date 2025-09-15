Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 15, 2025 2:05pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 3 highlights

Game of the week: Vandegrift opens district with 24-0 shutout over Stony Point

2025 Week 3: Stony Point vs Vandegrift

2025 Week 3: Stony Point vs Vandegrift

In week three of high school football, Stony Point took on Vandegrift in this week's FOX 7 Friday Football Game of the Week!

Lake Travis crushes Midland Legacy 59-13

2025 Week 3: Midland Legacy vs Lake Travis

2025 Week 3: Midland Legacy vs Lake Travis

In week three of high school football, Lake Travis took on Midland Legacy on Friday night!

Hutto rallies from slow start to beat Cedar Ridge in scorefest 63-49

2025 Week 3: Hutto vs Cedar Ridge

2025 Week 3: Hutto vs Cedar Ridge

In week three of high school football, Hutto took on Cedar Ridge on Friday night!

McNeil and Westwood light up scoreboard as Mavericks win 70-45

2025 Week 3: Westwood vs McNeil

2025 Week 3: Westwood vs McNeil

In week three of high school football, Westwood took on McNeil on Friday night!

Anderson opens district with dominating win over College Station 37-14

2025 Week 3: Anderson vs College Station

2025 Week 3: Anderson vs College Station

In week three of high school football, Anderson took on College Station on Friday night!

LBJ rallies to force overtime and then picks up a road win at Wimberley 34-33 

2025 Week 3: Wimberley vs LBJ

2025 Week 3: Wimberley vs LBJ

In week three of high school football, Wimberley took on LBJ on Friday night!

Week 3 scores

Friday, September 12

College Station                14
Anderson                            37

Harker Heights                26                                          
Dripping Springs             31

LBJ                         34
Wimberley         33

Midland Legacy      13
Lake Travis              59          

Weiss                                   40
CS A&M Consolidated       48 

Westlake                       35 
Humble Atascocita       28

Bowie   38
Glenn   14          

Round Rock       29          
Vista Ridge        30

Cedar Park         36
Huntsville          29           F/OT 

Connally             35
Bryan Rudder     24

Dallas Pinkston               28
McCallum                       34

Hutto                 63
Cedar Ridge      49

Stony Point        0
Vandegrift          24

Prestonwood      55
Bastrop               70

Westwood         45
McNeil               70

Belton                  10
East View             24

Leander                              43          
Del Valle                             14

Montgomery     48
Elgin                    0

SA Wagner         13
San Marcos       52          

Lago Vista          48
Taylor                   7

Eastside Memorial        36
Thrall                             43

Georgetown                      35
Copperas Cove                 32

Liberty Hill         33
EP Eastlake        20          

Llano                    50
Marble Falls      18

Lockhart             12
Lehman              32

Manor New Tech             0           
Akins                               20

Blanco                 35
SA Lanier            0

LR-Academy     28
Burnet                  31               

Fredericksburg 10
Kerrville Tivy     48          

Giddings     14
Salado         42

Smithville          7                            
La Grange          41

Killeen Chaparral           12
Lampasas                          13

Rockdale                            7           
Lexington                           33

Bartlett                6                           
Thorndale           54

Rio Vista             44
Florence             7

Flatonia              17
Nixon Smiley      47

Granger               42
Holland               0           

Caldwell             35
Jarrell                 64          

Miles                       6
Johnson City          49

Mason      50
Coleman    9

Keene      69
McDade   0

Hyde Park                      44
St. Dominic Savio            7

Regents               63
SA Antonian        41

Hou. Episcopal     44
St. Michael's         42

St. Andrew's       35
TMI                     42

Aus. Hill Country    17
St. Stephen's           20

RR Christian       0
Cherokee           52

Heritage                  54
Marble Falls Faith    46

Calvert               88
SM Academy     80

SM Hill Country       47                                         
Prairie Lea                 0           

Saturday, September 13

LASA            28
Northeast    14

