Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season.

5A Weiss picks up second win over 6A team, beating San Marcos 25-15

McCallum continues dominance over Travis in "Battle of the Bell", 52-13

Thursday, Sept. 4

Vista Ridge 28

Bowie 21

Hewitt Midway 61

Cedar Ridge 31

LASA 0

Eastside 48

Johnson 14

Stony Point 17

Hendrickson 38

Leander 0

McCallum 52

Travis 13

San Marcos 15

Weiss 25

Lake Belton 28

McNeil 34

Thorndale 21

Granger 42