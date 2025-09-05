Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 5, 2025 1:54pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 2 highlights

5A Weiss picks up second win over 6A team, beating San Marcos 25-15

2025 Week 2: Weiss vs San Marcos

2025 Week 2: Weiss vs San Marcos

In week two of high school football, Weiss took on San Marcos Thursday night!

McCallum continues dominance over Travis in "Battle of the Bell", 52-13

2025 Week 2: McCallum vs Travis

2025 Week 2: McCallum vs Travis

In week two of high school football, McCallum took on Travis Thursday night!

Week 2 scores

Thursday, Sept. 4

Vista Ridge 28
Bowie 21

Hewitt Midway 61
Cedar Ridge 31

LASA 0
Eastside 48

Johnson 14
Stony Point 17

Hendrickson 38
Leander 0

McCallum 52
Travis 13

San Marcos 15
Weiss 25

Lake Belton 28
McNeil 34

Thorndale 21
Granger 42

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team

High School SportsSportsFOX 7 Football Fan Zone