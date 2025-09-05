Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 2 highlights
5A Weiss picks up second win over 6A team, beating San Marcos 25-15
McCallum continues dominance over Travis in "Battle of the Bell", 52-13
Week 2 scores
Thursday, Sept. 4
Vista Ridge 28
Bowie 21
Hewitt Midway 61
Cedar Ridge 31
LASA 0
Eastside 48
Johnson 14
Stony Point 17
Hendrickson 38
Leander 0
McCallum 52
Travis 13
San Marcos 15
Weiss 25
Lake Belton 28
McNeil 34
Thorndale 21
Granger 42
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team