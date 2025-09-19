Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 19, 2025 3:50pm CDT
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 4 highlights

Dripping Springs dominates Johnson to stay unbeaten, 52-0

2025 Week 4: Dripping Springs vs Johnson

2025 Week 4: Dripping Springs vs Johnson

In week four of high school football, Dripping Springs took on Johnson on Thursday night!

Week 4 scores

Thursday, Sept. 18

Northeast 0
Akins 56

Bowie 29
Converse-Judson 10

Liberty Hill 73
Connally 35

Dripping Springs 52
Johnson 0

Vista Ridge 31
Stony Point 21

CC Pope John Paul II 6
Eastside Memorial 56

The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team

High School SportsSportsFOX 7 Football Fan Zone