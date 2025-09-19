Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 4 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 4 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 4 highlights
Dripping Springs dominates Johnson to stay unbeaten, 52-0
Week 4 scores
Thursday, Sept. 18
Northeast 0
Akins 56
Bowie 29
Converse-Judson 10
Liberty Hill 73
Connally 35
Dripping Springs 52
Johnson 0
Vista Ridge 31
Stony Point 21
CC Pope John Paul II 6
Eastside Memorial 56
