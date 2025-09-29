Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 5 rankings

The Brief Fifth week of Central Texas high school football for 2025 is in the books Check out our post-week 5 rankings



The fifth week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the fifth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Round Rock vs Cedar Ridge, Leander vs Georgetown, Weiss vs Hendrickson, Bowie vs Lake Travis, and this week's Game of the Week, Vandegrift vs Vista Ridge.

POST-WEEK 5 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Dripping Springs (5-0, defeated Akins 63-0) Lake Travis (5-0, defeated Bowie 63-21) Westlake (3-1, Idle) Vandegrift (3-1, defeated Vista Ridge 21-10) Vista Ridge (4-1, lost to Vandegrift 21-10)

Class 5A

Georgetown (3-1, defeated Leander 58-27) Weiss (4-1, defeated Hendrickson 41-21) Bastrop (5-0, defeated McCallum 62-7) Anderson (4-1, defeated CS A&M Consolidated 42-40) Hays (3-1, Idle)

Class 4A

Lampasas (5-0, defeated 5A Waco University 35-28) Jarrell (5-0, defeated Smithville 56-14) Wimberley (3-2, defeated Geromino Navarro 31-28) LBJ (2-2, lost to TAPPS SA Cornerstone 37-21) Lago Vista (3-2, lost to Salado 29-28)

Class 3A

Llano (4-1, defeated Comfort 41-0) Lexington (5-0, defeated 2A Hearne 37-0) Blanco (4-1, defeated 4A SA Memorial 63-7) Rockdale (3-2, defeated Groesbeck 54-35) Thrall (1-4, lost to 2A Johnson City 41-18)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Granger (4-0, defeated Bartlett 77-31) Regents (5-0, defeated Bullard Brook Hill 56-14) Mason (2-3, defeated Christoval 25-0) Johnson City (3-2, defeated 3A Thrall 41-18) Thorndale (3-2, defeated 3A Hempstead 26-23)