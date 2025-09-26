Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 4 highlights
Week 4 scores
Thursday, Sept. 25
Bowie 21
Lake Travis 63
Bastrop 62
McCallum 7
Killeen Chaparrel 14
Cedar Park 57
Elgin 20
Pflugerville 55
SA Cornerstone 37
LBJ 21
Navarro 0
Liberty Hill 64
Blanco 63
SA Memorial 7
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team