Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  September 26, 2025 4:30pm CDT
High School Sports
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 4 highlights

Cavaliers begin ‘home games’ in Dripping Springs with 63-21 win over Bowie

2025 Week 5: Bowie vs Lake Travis

In week five of high school football, Bowie took on Lake Travis on Thursday night!

Nielsen, Bastrop blow out McCallum, 62-7, to stay unbeaten

2025 Week 5: Bastrop vs McCallum

In week five of high school football, Bastrop took on McCallum on Thursday night!

Week 4 scores

Thursday, Sept. 25

Bowie 21
Lake Travis 63

Bastrop 62
McCallum 7

Killeen Chaparrel 14
Cedar Park 57

Elgin 20
Pflugerville 55

SA Cornerstone 37
LBJ 21

Navarro 0
Liberty Hill 64

Blanco 63
SA Memorial 7

