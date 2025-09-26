Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 5 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 5 of the 2025-26 season.

Cavaliers begin ‘home games’ in Dripping Springs with 63-21 win over Bowie

Nielsen, Bastrop blow out McCallum, 62-7, to stay unbeaten

Thursday, Sept. 25

Bowie 21

Lake Travis 63

Bastrop 62

McCallum 7

Killeen Chaparrel 14

Cedar Park 57

Elgin 20

Pflugerville 55

SA Cornerstone 37

LBJ 21

Navarro 0

Liberty Hill 64

Blanco 63

SA Memorial 7