Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 6 highlights
Hutto shakes off slow start, moves to 3-0 in district with 34-18 win over Westwood
Dripping Springs dominates Austin High on the road, 56-13
Week 6 scores
Thursday, Oct. 3
Westlake 66
Akins 0
Dripping Springs 56
Austin High 13
Hutto 34
Westwood 18
Georgetown 56
Killeen Chaparral 7
Lampasas 42
Lorena 35
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin sports team