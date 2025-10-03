Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights

The Brief High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2025-26 season.

Hutto shakes off slow start, moves to 3-0 in district with 34-18 win over Westwood

Dripping Springs dominates Austin High on the road, 56-13

Thursday, Oct. 3

Westlake 66

Akins 0

Dripping Springs 56

Austin High 13

Hutto 34

Westwood 18

Georgetown 56

Killeen Chaparral 7

Lampasas 42

Lorena 35