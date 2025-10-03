Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 6 scores, highlights

Published  October 3, 2025 4:34pm CDT
High School Sports
    • High school football is back in Central Texas
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2025-26 season

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 6 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 6 highlights

Hutto shakes off slow start, moves to 3-0 in district with 34-18 win over Westwood

In week six of high school football, Hutto took on Westwood on Thursday night!

Dripping Springs dominates Austin High on the road, 56-13

In week six of high school football, Dripping Springs took on Austin High on Thursday night!

Week 6 scores

Thursday, Oct. 3

Westlake 66
Akins 0

Dripping Springs 56
Austin High 13

Hutto 34
Westwood 18

Georgetown 56
Killeen Chaparral 7

Lampasas 42
Lorena 35

