Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 8 rankings

The Brief Latest week of Central Texas high school football for 2025 is in the books Check out our post-week 8 rankings



The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the eighth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Georgetown vs East View, Pflugerville vs Liberty Hill, McCallum vs Connally, and this week's Game of the Week, Dripping Springs vs Lake Travis.

View the highlights and scores for Week 8 here.

POST-WEEK 8 RANKINGS

Class 6A

1. Lake Travis (7-0, defeated Dripping Springs 14-7)

2. Dripping Springs (7-1, lost to Lake Travis 14-7)

3. Westlake (6-1, defeated Bowie 30-7)

4. McNeil (5-2, Idle)

5. Hutto (6-1, defeated Stony Point 49-29)

Class 5A

1. Georgetown (6-1, defeated East View 31-8)

2. Weiss (7-1, defeated Lockhart 54-3)

3. Bastrop (7-0, defeated Navarro 71-0)

4. Anderson (7-1, defeated Cedar Creek 62-3)

5. Liberty Hill (5-2, defeated Pflugerville 70-23)

Class 4A

1. Jarrell (7-1, lost to Wimberley 35-34)

2. Lampasas (7-1, defeated Burnet 28-23)

3. LBJ (5-2, defeated Achieve 72-0)

4. Wimberley (4-3, defeated Jarrell 35-34)

5. Lago Vista (4-4, defeated Smithville 46-7)

Class 3A

1. Llano (6-1, Idle)

2. Lexington (6-0, Idle)

3. Blanco (6-2, defeated Thrall 49-3)

4. Rockdale (4-3, defeated McGregor 36-35)

5. Thrall (2-6, lost to Blanco 49-3)

Class 2A/1A/Others

1. Granger (6-0, defeated Iola 56-14)

2. Regents (8-0, defeated Brentwood Chr. 49-0)

3. Mason (4-3, defeated Harper 54-7)

4. Johnson City (4-3, defeated Holland 49-28)

5. Thorndale (4-3, defeated San Saba 28-24)