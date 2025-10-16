Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  October 16, 2025 11:57pm CDT
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2025-26 season.

Week 8 highlights

Elgin pounds Crockett 70-21 to pick up 1st win of season, stay in playoff hunt

2025 Week 8: Elgin vs Crockett

In week seven of high school football, Elgin took on Crockett.

Week 8 scores

Thursday, Oct. 16

Cedar Creek 3
Anderson 62

Elgin 70
Crockett 21

Killeen Chaparral 7
Rouse 70

Lockhart 3
Weiss 54

Manor 13
Vandegrift 62

