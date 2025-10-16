Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back in Central Texas!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2025-26 season.
Week 8 highlights
Elgin pounds Crockett 70-21 to pick up 1st win of season, stay in playoff hunt
Week 8 scores
Thursday, Oct. 16
Cedar Creek 3
Anderson 62
Elgin 70
Crockett 21
Killeen Chaparral 7
Rouse 70
Lockhart 3
Weiss 54
Manor 13
Vandegrift 62
The Source: Information in this report comes from the FOX 7 Austin Sports team