Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas week 8 scores, highlights

High school football is back in Central Texas Check out the scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2025-26 season



High school football is back in Central Texas!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 8 of the 2025-26 season.

Elgin pounds Crockett 70-21 to pick up 1st win of season, stay in playoff hunt

Thursday, Oct. 16

Cedar Creek 3

Anderson 62

Elgin 70

Crockett 21

Killeen Chaparral 7

Rouse 70

Lockhart 3

Weiss 54

Manor 13

Vandegrift 62