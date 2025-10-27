Texas high school football 2025: Central Texas Week 9 rankings

The Brief Latest week of Central Texas high school football for 2025 is in the books Check out our post-week 9 rankings



The latest week of the 2025 Texas high school football season is in the books.

Check out our rankings for the ninth week of the new season, which featured match-ups like Vandegrift vs Hutto, McNeil vs Cedar Ridge, Cibolo Steele vs San Marcos, and this week's Game of the Week, Westlake vs Lake Travis.

POST-WEEK 9 RANKINGS

Class 6A

Lake Travis (8-0, defeated Westlake 31-10) Dripping Springs (8-1, defeated Del Valle 63-0) Westlake (6-2, lost to Lake Travis 31-10) Vandegrift (6-2, defeated Hutto 44-34) Hutto (6-2, lost to Vandegrift 44-34)

Class 5A

Georgetown (7-1, defeated Glenn 57-14) Weiss (7-1, idle) Bastrop (8-0, defeated Elgin 62-6) Anderson (8-1, defeated Hays 29-14) Liberty Hill (6-2, defeated McCallum 58-7)

Class 4A

Jarrell (8-1, defeated Salado 43-29) LBJ (6-2, defeated Northwest 71-7) Wimberley (5-3, defeated Gonzalez 38-30) Lampasas (7-2, lost to Stephenville 49-7) Lago Vista (4-4, Idle)

Class 3A

Llano (7-1, defeated UC Randolph 35-0) Lexington (6-1, lost to Blanco 35-33) Blanco (7-2, defeated Lexington 35-33) Rockdale (4-4, lost to Cameron 55-28) Thrall (2-7, lost to Comfort 57-43)

Class 2A/1A/Others

Granger (7-0, defeated Somerville 58-14) Regents (9-0, defeated Grace Prep 49-21) Mason (5-3, defeated Holland 51-0) Thorndale (5-3, defeated Johnson City 47-0) Johnson City (4-4, lost to Thorndale 47-0)