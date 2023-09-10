Texas high school football: Central Texas week 3 rankings
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football in Central Texas is underway!
Check out our rankings for Week 3 of the season, which featured matchups between Liberty Hill vs. Georgetown, Bastrop vs. Westwood, Lockhart vs. Lehman and Pflugerville vs. Stony Point.
FOOTBALL RANKINGS FOR WEEK 3
CLASS 6A
- Vandegrift (3-0, defeated Hewitt Midway 48-17)
- Westlake (3-0, defeated Akins 64-0)
- Lake Travis (3-0, defeated Johnson 52-24)
- Weiss (3-0, defeated Converse Judson 21-10)
- Vista Ridge (3-0, defeated Schertz Clemens 24-0)
CLASS 5A
- Liberty Hill (2-1, defeated Georgetown 45-42)
- Cedar Park (2-1, defeated 6A Round Rock 28-24)
- Georgetown (1-2, lost to Liberty Hill 45-42)
- Rouse (2-1, defeated Glenn 34-31)
- Crockett (1-1, lost to 2A Llano 20-17)
CLASS 4A
- Wimberley (3-0, defeated 3A Brock 35-27)
- Lampasas (3-0, defeated 5A East View 72-37)
- Burnet (1-2, lost to Brownwood 24-10)
- Lago Vista (1-2, defeated Giddings 21-12)
- Smithville (1-2, lost to Geronimo Navarro 33-13)
CLASS 3A
- Llano (2-1, defeated 5A Crockett 20-17)
- Blanco (2-1, defeated Comfort 39-21)
- Rockdale (1-2, defeated Lexington 27-13)
- Lexington (1-2, lost to Rockdale 27-13)
- Luling (2-1, defeated 5A Eastside Memorial 47-0)
CLASS 2A/1A/OTHERS
- Mason (3-0, defeated Ozona 35-20)
- Thrall (3-0, defeated 3A Florence 49-0)
- Flatonia (2-1, defeated 3A Nixon Smiley 21-14)
- Granger (2-1, lost to Holland 24-21)
- Johnson City (2-1, defeated San Saba 56-34)