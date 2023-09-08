Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football: Central Texas week 3 highlights, scores

By , and Clif Thornton
Published 
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.

HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 3

Thursday, September 7

Cedar Park blows early lead, but rallies for 28-24 win to drop Round Rock to 0-3

Week 3: Round Rock vs Cedar Park

In week 3 of Central Texas high school football, Cedar Park hosted Round Rock. The Dragons are still looking for their first win this season!

Rouse overcomes double-digit deficit with two 4th quarter TD's to beat Glenn, 34-31

Week 3: Rouse vs Glenn

For week 3 of Central Texas high school football, Rouse took on Glenn! Both teams are 1-1 on the season

SCORES FOR WEEK 3

Thursday, September 7

Round Rock 24
Cedar Park 28

Rouse 34
Glenn 31

Cedar Creek 14
Hays 35

Hendrickson 31
McNeil 17

New Tech 14
Navarro 43

Wimberley 35
Brock 27
@UMHB, Belton