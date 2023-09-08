Texas high school football: Central Texas week 3 highlights, scores
AUSTIN, Texas - High school football is back for another season!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the 2023-24 season.
HIGHLIGHTS FOR WEEK 3
Thursday, September 7
Cedar Park blows early lead, but rallies for 28-24 win to drop Round Rock to 0-3
Rouse overcomes double-digit deficit with two 4th quarter TD's to beat Glenn, 34-31
SCORES FOR WEEK 3
Thursday, September 7
Round Rock 24
Cedar Park 28
Rouse 34
Glenn 31
Cedar Creek 14
Hays 35
Hendrickson 31
McNeil 17
New Tech 14
Navarro 43
Wimberley 35
Brock 27
@UMHB, Belton