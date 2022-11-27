Texas high school football playoff quarterfinals begin this week
AUSTIN, Texas - The playoffs continue this week for the 2022-23 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the quarterfinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A, as well as Class 1A's six-man state semifinals.
Class 6A
CLASS 6A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Prosper (12-1) vs. Lewisville (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium
- Duncanville (12-0) vs. Spring Westfield (12-1), TBD
- Galena Park North Shore (13-0) vs. Humble Atascocita (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium
- SA Northside Brennan (12-1) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Denton Guyer (13-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Justin’s Northwest ISD Stadium
- DeSoto (11-2) vs. Killeen Harker Heights (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium
- Katy (13-0) vs. Houston C.E. King (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
- Austin Vandegrift (12-1) vs. Dripping Springs (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium
Class 5A
CLASS 5A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Burleson Centennial (12-1) vs. Aledo (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Mansfield Timberview (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium
- College Station (11-2) vs. Smithson Valley (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield
- Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-2) vs. PSJA North (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium
CLASS 5A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Abilene Wylie (10-3) vs. Argyle (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium
- South Oak Cliff (10-3) vs. Melissa (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium
- Fort Bend Marshall (12-1) vs. Port Neches-Groves (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium
- Liberty Hill (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-3), TBD
Class 4A
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Wichita Falls (9-4) vs. Decatur (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
- China Spring (12-1) vs. Anna (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium
- Tyler Chapel Hill (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium
- Boerne (13-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Monahans (10-3) vs. Glen Rose (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl
- Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-2) vs. Carthage (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium
- Silsbee (13-0) vs. Cuero (12-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium
- Wimberley (13-0) vs. Lago Vista (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium
Class 3A
CLASS 3A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s Collins Stadium
- Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium
- Columbus (12-1) vs. Franklin (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium
- Llano (13-0) vs. Edna (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium
CLASS 3A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Wall (12-1) vs. Canadian (11-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium
- Holliday (13-0) vs. Gunter (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center
- Gilmer Harmony (8-5) vs. Newton (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium
- Tidehaven (11-2) vs. Poth (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium
Class 2A
CLASS 2A DIVISION I
State Quarterfinals
- Cisco (11-2) vs. Hawley (13-0), TBD
- Tolar (13-0) vs. Crawford (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium
- Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium
- Shiner (11-2) vs. Refugio (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium
CLASS 2A DIVISION II
State Quarterfinals
- Wellington (12-1) vs. New Home (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium
- Albany (11-2) vs. Collinsville (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium
- Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium
- Burton (12-0) vs. Granger (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium
Class 1A
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I
State Semifinals
- Happy vs. Westbrook, 6 p.m. Friday at Slaton
- Abbott vs. Irion County, 6 p.m. Saturday at Early
CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II
State Semifinals
- Whitharral vs. Benjamin, TBA
- Oakwood vs. Loraine, 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin
These lists are provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.