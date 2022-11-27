Texas high school football playoff quarterfinals begin this week

The playoffs continue this week for the 2022-23 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the quarterfinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 5A, Class 4A, Class 3A, and Class 2A, as well as Class 1A's six-man state semifinals.

CLASS 6A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Prosper (12-1) vs. Lewisville (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at McKinney’s McKinney ISD Stadium

Duncanville (12-0) vs. Spring Westfield (12-1), TBD

Galena Park North Shore (13-0) vs. Humble Atascocita (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at New Caney’s Randall Reed Stadium

SA Northside Brennan (12-1) vs. Austin Westlake (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at San Antonio’s Alamodome

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Denton Guyer (13-0) vs. Southlake Carroll (13-0), 2 p.m. Saturday at Justin’s Northwest ISD Stadium

DeSoto (11-2) vs. Killeen Harker Heights (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Baylor’s McLane Stadium

Katy (13-0) vs. Houston C.E. King (9-4), 7 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Austin Vandegrift (12-1) vs. Dripping Springs (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Cedar Park’s Gupton Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Burleson Centennial (12-1) vs. Aledo (11-2), 2 p.m. Saturday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Mansfield Timberview (13-0) vs. Longview (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Mesquite’s Memorial Stadium

College Station (11-2) vs. Smithson Valley (12-1), 2 p.m. Saturday at Pflugerville’s The Pfield

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial (11-2) vs. PSJA North (13-0), 6 p.m. Saturday at Corpus Christi’s Buccaneer Stadium

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Abilene Wylie (10-3) vs. Argyle (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Stephenville’s Memorial Stadium

South Oak Cliff (10-3) vs. Melissa (11-2), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Arlington’s Choctaw Stadium

Fort Bend Marshall (12-1) vs. Port Neches-Groves (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Galena Park’s Galena Park ISD Stadium

Liberty Hill (12-1) vs. Corpus Christi Flour Bluff (10-3), TBD

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Wichita Falls (9-4) vs. Decatur (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

China Spring (12-1) vs. Anna (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Fort Worth’s Crowley ISD Stadium

Tyler Chapel Hill (11-2) vs. Kilgore (10-3), 7 p.m. Friday at Tyler’s Rose Stadium

Boerne (13-0) vs. Corpus Christi Calallen (13-0), 7:30 p.m. Friday at San Antonio’s Alamo Stadium

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Monahans (10-3) vs. Glen Rose (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Sweetwater’s Mustang Bowl

Texarkana Pleasant Grove (11-2) vs. Carthage (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium

Silsbee (13-0) vs. Cuero (12-1), 1:30 p.m. Friday at Houston’s NRG Stadium

Wimberley (13-0) vs. Lago Vista (10-3), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hutto’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Whitesboro (11-1) vs. Brock (9-4), 7 p.m. Thursday at Denton’s Collins Stadium

Grandview (11-2) vs. Malakoff (12-1), 7:30 p.m. Friday at Waxahachie’s Lumpkins Stadium

Columbus (12-1) vs. Franklin (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Tomball’s Tomball ISD Stadium

Llano (13-0) vs. Edna (12-1), 7 p.m. Thursday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Wall (12-1) vs. Canadian (11-2), 6 p.m. Friday at Woodrow’s Pirate Stadium

Holliday (13-0) vs. Gunter (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Frisco’s Ford Center

Gilmer Harmony (8-5) vs. Newton (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Nacogdoches’ Bryce Stadium

Tidehaven (11-2) vs. Poth (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Bobcat Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

State Quarterfinals

Cisco (11-2) vs. Hawley (13-0), TBD

Tolar (13-0) vs. Crawford (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Burleson’s Burleson Stadium

Cooper (13-0) vs. Timpson (13-0), 7 p.m. Friday at Lindale’s Eagle Stadium

Shiner (11-2) vs. Refugio (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at San Marcos’ Rattler Stadium

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

State Quarterfinals

Wellington (12-1) vs. New Home (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Canyon’s Happy State Bank Stadium

Albany (11-2) vs. Collinsville (12-1), 7 p.m. Friday at Mineral Wells’ Ram Stadium

Mart (13-0) vs. Lovelady (12-0), 7 p.m. Friday at College Station’s Tiger Stadium

Burton (12-0) vs. Granger (11-2), 7 p.m. Friday at Bastrop’s Memorial Stadium

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

State Semifinals

Happy vs. Westbrook, 6 p.m. Friday at Slaton

Abbott vs. Irion County, 6 p.m. Saturday at Early

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

State Semifinals

Whitharral vs. Benjamin, TBA

Oakwood vs. Loraine, 7 p.m. Friday at Dublin

These lists are provided by Texas Football magazine and texasfootball.com and distributed by The Associated Press.