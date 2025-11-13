Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 13, 2025 10:07pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

The Brief

    • Playoffs are here for Texas high school football
    • Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 playoffs

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 playoffs.

Playoffs Week 1 highlights

Dripping Springs knocks Vista Ridge out of the playoffs 38-14

2025 playoffs Wk 1: Vista Ridge vs Dripping Springs

2025 playoffs Wk 1: Vista Ridge vs Dripping Springs

In week 1 of the 2025 playoffs, Vista Ridge took on Dripping Springs.

Playoffs Week 1 scores

Thursday, Nov. 13

Vista Ridge 14
Dripping Springs 38

SA Lanier 0
Liberty Hill 62

Eastside 0
SA Davenport 62

Lampasas 52
San Angelo Lake View 14

Poteet 14
Llano 49

Comfort 7
Tidehaven 62

Marlin 15
Mason 61

Moody 7
Thorndale 42

The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 7 Austin Sports team

High School SportsSportsFOX 7 Football Fan Zone