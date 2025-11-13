Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights

The Brief Playoffs are here for Texas high school football Check out the scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 playoffs



With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 playoffs.

Dripping Springs knocks Vista Ridge out of the playoffs 38-14

Thursday, Nov. 13

Vista Ridge 14

Dripping Springs 38

SA Lanier 0

Liberty Hill 62

Eastside 0

SA Davenport 62

Lampasas 52

San Angelo Lake View 14

Poteet 14

Llano 49

Comfort 7

Tidehaven 62

Marlin 15

Mason 61

Moody 7

Thorndale 42