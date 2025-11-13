Texas high school football playoffs 2025: Central Texas week 1 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2025 Texas high school football season.
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 1 of the 2025-26 playoffs.
Playoffs Week 1 highlights
Dripping Springs knocks Vista Ridge out of the playoffs 38-14
Playoffs Week 1 scores
Thursday, Nov. 13
Vista Ridge 14
Dripping Springs 38
SA Lanier 0
Liberty Hill 62
Eastside 0
SA Davenport 62
Lampasas 52
San Angelo Lake View 14
Poteet 14
Llano 49
Comfort 7
Tidehaven 62
Marlin 15
Mason 61
Moody 7
Thorndale 42
The Source: Information in this report comes from FOX 7 Austin Sports team