Texas high school football playoffs: Regional finals begin this week
AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.
The pairings, sites, and times for the regional finals/state quarterfinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 4A, and Class 3A.
- Check out the highlights and scores for Week 1 of the playoffs here.
- Check out the highlights and scores for Week 2 of the playoffs here.
- Check out the highlights and scores for Week 3 of the playoffs here.
Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.
PLAYOFFS WEEK 3
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
- Westlake vs Lake Travis: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Round Rock's Reeves Stadium
DIVISION II
SA Harlan vs Vandegrift: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos's Bobcat Stadium
CLASS 4A
DIVISION II
- Wimberley vs Sinton: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio's Harlandale Memorial Stadium
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
- Llano vs Edna: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium
DIVISION II
- Lexington vs Tidehaven: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Cypress's Pridgeon Stadium