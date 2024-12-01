Texas high school football playoffs: Regional finals begin this week

With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the regional finals/state quarterfinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 4A, and Class 3A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason.

PLAYOFFS WEEK 3

DIVISION I

Westlake vs Lake Travis: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Round Rock's Reeves Stadium

DIVISION II

SA Harlan vs Vandegrift: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos's Bobcat Stadium

DIVISION II

Wimberley vs Sinton: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio's Harlandale Memorial Stadium

DIVISION I

Llano vs Edna: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

DIVISION II