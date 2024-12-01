Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs: Regional finals begin this week

By Clif Thornton
Published  December 1, 2024 7:48pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - With the regular season finished, now is the playoffs for the 2024 Texas high school football season.

The pairings, sites, and times for the regional finals/state quarterfinals have been released for Class 6A, Class 4A, and Class 3A.

Below is the schedule for the Central Texas teams continuing in the postseason. 

PLAYOFFS WEEK 3

CLASS 6A 

DIVISION I

  • Westlake vs Lake Travis: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Round Rock's Reeves Stadium

DIVISION II

SA Harlan vs Vandegrift: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at San Marcos's Bobcat Stadium

CLASS 4A 

DIVISION II

  • Wimberley vs Sinton: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7:30 p.m. at San Antonio's Harlandale Memorial Stadium

CLASS 3A 

DIVISION I

  • Llano vs Edna: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at San Antonio's Heroes Stadium

DIVISION II

  • Lexington vs Tidehaven: Friday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. at Cypress's Pridgeon Stadium