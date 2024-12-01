Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  December 1, 2024 1:40pm CST
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the playoffs.

Week 3 highlights:

Westlake heads to next round with 52-14 win over Johnson

Lake Travis rolls over SA East Central with 52-7 win

Vandegrift continues on in playoffs with 49-35 win over Cibolo-Steele

Wimberley takes down Cuero 69-28

Lexington heads on to next round with 50-27 win over Poth

Week 3 scores:

CLASS 6A 

DIVISION I

Johnson 14
Westlake 52

SA East Central 7
Lake Travis 52

DIVISION II

Cibolo Steele 35
Vandegrift 49

CLASS 4A 

DIVISION I

Canyon West Plains 63
Lampasas 35

DIVISION II

Cuero 28
Wimberley 69

Lago Vista 35
Sinton 0

CLASS 3A 

DIVISION I

Llano 30
Goliad 29

DIVISION II

Lexington 50
Poth 27

CLASS 2A 

DIVISION I

Mason 37
Marlin 40

DIVISION II

Granger 23
Shiner 43