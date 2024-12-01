Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 3 scores, highlights
AUSTIN, Texas - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 3 of the playoffs.
Week 3 highlights:
Westlake heads to next round with 52-14 win over Johnson
Lake Travis rolls over SA East Central with 52-7 win
Vandegrift continues on in playoffs with 49-35 win over Cibolo-Steele
Wimberley takes down Cuero 69-28
Lexington heads on to next round with 50-27 win over Poth
Week 3 scores:
CLASS 6A
DIVISION I
Johnson 14
Westlake 52
SA East Central 7
Lake Travis 52
DIVISION II
Cibolo Steele 35
Vandegrift 49
CLASS 4A
DIVISION I
Canyon West Plains 63
Lampasas 35
DIVISION II
Cuero 28
Wimberley 69
Lago Vista 35
Sinton 0
CLASS 3A
DIVISION I
Llano 30
Goliad 29
DIVISION II
Lexington 50
Poth 27
CLASS 2A
DIVISION I
Mason 37
Marlin 40
DIVISION II
Granger 23
Shiner 43