Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights
TEXAS - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!
Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the playoffs.
Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 1 of the playoffs.
Week 2 highlights:
It was a second round shocker on Thursday night. Second-ranked LBJ falls flat and sees their season end in 13-10 upset loss to La Vernia
Week 2 scores:
Thursday, Nov. 22
CLASS 6A DIVISION II
SA Sotomayor 0
Vandegrift 51
CLASS 4A DIVISION I
La Vernia 13
LBJ 10
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
Rockport-Fulton 21
Wimberley 62