Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school football playoffs 2024: Central Texas week 2 scores, highlights

By , and Clif Thornton
Published  November 22, 2024 1:56pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 7 Austin

TEXAS - The 2024 playoffs for the Texas high school football season are here!

Below you will find a complete rundown of Central Texas high school football scores and highlights from Week 2 of the playoffs.

Click here to see scores and highlights from Week 1 of the playoffs.

Week 2 highlights:

2024 Playoffs: LBJ vs La Vernia

It was a second round shocker on Thursday night. Second-ranked LBJ falls flat and sees their season end in 13-10 upset loss to La Vernia

It was a second round shocker on Thursday night. Second-ranked LBJ falls flat and sees their season end in 13-10 upset loss to La Vernia

Week 2 scores:

Thursday, Nov. 22

CLASS 6A DIVISION II

SA Sotomayor 0
Vandegrift 51

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

La Vernia 13
LBJ 10

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rockport-Fulton 21
Wimberley 62