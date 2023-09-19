Texas' Jahdae Barron looks to show up and show out against Baylor

Coming out of high school, he was one of the nation's top corner backs. Years later, homegrown talent Jahdae Barron is now a key player for the No. 3 ranked Longhorns, but that almost wasn't the case.

"It was just the whole recruiting process. Matt Rhule leaving and stuff like that," said Jahdae Barron/UT Sr. Defensive Back.

Former Connally standout Jahdae Barron, who originally signed with Baylor, later de-committed and chose to play for his hometown Longhorns. And since he got there, he has consistently showed up and showed out.

"I'm a savvy player, and I want to be a game changer for the defense. So, I'm out there just playing fast and having fun," said Barron.

"He's real confident. Like I'm not going to give him too much because we're kind of close off the field. He's going to use that against me, but he's really confident," said Xavier Worthy/UT Jr. Receiver.

And with his knack for making big plays, he definitely has reason to be.

"It's not by chance. It's not by luck that he makes plays. He does his studying. He has prepared for the ballgame. And then when he sees something, and he knows that. He goes for it. He cuts it loose," said Steve Sarkisian/UT Head Football Coach.

It's something this senior defensive back will be looking to do in the Horns' Big 12 opener Saturday in Waco, where he almost ended up.

"I signed at Baylor in that whole crazy process I had, but it's all a blessing. It's another championship game I have to be ready for, and the team we're going to be ready for," said Barron.

In the Longhorns' 21-point win over Wyoming this past Saturday, Jahdae finished with a game-high of 11 tackles.

Texas will take on Baylor in Waco Saturday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.