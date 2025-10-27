Texas Longhorn QB Arch Manning in concussion protocol after OT win against Mississippi State

The Brief Arch Manning in concussion protocol after Saturday's game He took a big hit during overtime; it is up in the air if he will play Saturday against Vanderbilt If he doesn't, his backup Matthew Caldwell could make his first start for the ‘Horns



Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning is now in concussion protocol after taking a big hit in overtime during Saturday's game against Mississippi State.

The Longhorns ended up winning 45-38 after Manning's backup Matthew Caldwell stepped in and threw the game-winning touchdown pass in his absence.

What we know:

The Associated Press reports that Manning was injured during the first play of overtime.

According to Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkissian, the play when he was hurt was among those submitted by the team to the SEC for review.

Manning had broken off a long run and was already going down to the ground when a defender fell on top of him from behind, says AP's Jim Vertuno.

What they're saying:

Sarkissian and Manning's teammate Parker Livingstone spoke about Manning's condition Monday.

Sarkissian confirmed that Manning did not practice with the team on Monday morning, saying that he is in concussion protocol and that they would have more information on his condition as the week goes on.

STARKVILLE, MS - OCTOBER 25: Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass the ball during the college football game between the Texas Longhorns and the Mississippi State Bulldogs on October 25, 2025, at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville Expand

Wide receiver Livingstone, who is also Manning's roommate, gave a positive update on him.

"I think he's doing good yeah. Just kind of just chilled. Yesterday at the house we watched football, talked. It was good," he said.

Will Manning play on Saturday against Vanderbilt?

What's next:

It is still up in the air whether Manning will play when the Longhorns host No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday, Nov. 1.

If he is unable to play, Caldwell could make his first start for the ‘Horns. Sarkissian expressed confidence in Caldwell’s abilities.

"He's a guy who's been in a variety of systems. He has athleticism. Throws a really good ball," said Sarkissian about Caldwell on Monday. "And he's making the most of his opportunities. He's played well everytime that we've put him in the game. Whether it's been at the end of games. With the long runs. With the passes. Whether it's been at Florida where he had to come in and throw a ball to Ryan Wingo on an in cut. Whether it was this game. So, you know what gives me confidence is who he's been."

"Caldwell had an unbelievable two plays when his opportunity came," said Livingstone. "I think he's a great player. I've worked a lot with him in routes on air and stuff. He throws a nice ball."

Cadlwell is a graduate transfer from Troy with a 3-2 season last year as a starter with 13 touchdown passes, says the AP.