Texas Longhorns baseball team takes on Texas State Bobcats

The Longhorns are hoping to bounce back after its first loss of the season against the Bobcats who were looking for the upset.

SAN MARCOS, Texas - The #1 ranked University of Texas baseball team was looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season and the team took its 11-1 record down I-35 to meet 10-2 Texas State.

The game was a must-see as Bobcat Ballpark set a new attendance record of 3,283 in a stadium with an official capacity of 2,500.

A windy day seemed to make it look like it was going to be a pitcher's duel, but that wasn't the case. 

The Longhorns took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning thanks to a homer by Trey Faltine, but the Bobcats scratched back. 

Texas State freshman infielder Daylen Pena hit a grand slam to cap a six-run 3rd inning and Texas State was up 6-3. Later, Ivan Melendez, known as the "Hispanic Titanic", hit a 3-run blast and helped put the Longhorns back up 9-6.

The Bobcats cut it to one and loaded the bases in the 9th but UT closer Aaron Nixon did his job and the Longhorns win a thriller 9-8 to avoid the upset.

