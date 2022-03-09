Texas Longhorns baseball team takes on Texas State Bobcats

The #1 ranked University of Texas baseball team was looking to bounce back after its first loss of the season and the team took its 11-1 record down I-35 to meet 10-2 Texas State.

The game was a must-see as Bobcat Ballpark set a new attendance record of 3,283 in a stadium with an official capacity of 2,500.

A windy day seemed to make it look like it was going to be a pitcher's duel, but that wasn't the case.

The Longhorns took a 2-0 lead in the 2nd inning thanks to a homer by Trey Faltine, but the Bobcats scratched back.

Texas State freshman infielder Daylen Pena hit a grand slam to cap a six-run 3rd inning and Texas State was up 6-3. Later, Ivan Melendez, known as the "Hispanic Titanic", hit a 3-run blast and helped put the Longhorns back up 9-6.

The Bobcats cut it to one and loaded the bases in the 9th but UT closer Aaron Nixon did his job and the Longhorns win a thriller 9-8 to avoid the upset.

