No. 5 Texas Longhorns well-rested after bye week; get ready for Florida

NASHVILLE, TN - OCTOBER 26: Texas Longhorns head coach Stephen Sarkisian and his team celebrate following a game between the Vanderbilt Commodores and Texas Longhorns, October 26, 2024 at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Texas Longhorns moved up a spot, to No. 5, in the national rankings. The team heads into the season's homestretch well-rested.

It's been a full nine days after UT's nail-biter in Nashville. Game week is finally here for the No. 5 Longhorns.

"The bye week helps you refresh and recharge," said head coach Steve Sarkisian.

The bye-week was also key for injured standouts Andrew Mukuba and Isaiah Bond.

"Both those guys practiced, and it looked encouraging. They still have to recover and see where they are for a good start," said Sark.

And then, there is the reset button Sark was hoping his entire offense would find during the off week.

"We want to get our mojo back as an offense. I know what we're capable of offensively, and if we can find that mojo, we'll hit the ground running and really get going," said Sark.

Speaking of rediscovering the mojo, Quinn Ewers can probably relate. He looked good in the win over Vanderbilt, but a well-timed week off can only help QB1 re-discover his A-game after straining that oblique.

"Good week (for Quinn). He looks fresh, looks healthy. I like the base he's working with," said Sark.

It's just in time for the final four games of the season, starting with three-touchdown underdogs Florida on Saturday.

"A lot of football to be played in the month of November, and all we can control is us. Anybody can play anybody in this league," said Sark. "As we like to say, the games in November are the ones you remember."

The Texas Longhorns host Florida on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m.