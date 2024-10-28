Texas Longhorns drop to No. 6 after close win against Vanderbilt

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 26: Quinn Ewers #3 and DeAndre Moore Jr. #0 of the Texas Longhorns celebrate a touchdown against the Vanderbilt Commodores in the first half at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Carly Mackler/Getty Images)

After Saturday's close top 25 win, the UT football team dropped a spot to sixth in the latest AP Poll.

The three-point road win over No. 25 Vanderbilt was not perfect by any stretch.

"We had 10 penalties in the game, and seven of them were really impactful penalties," said head coach Steve Sarkisian. "Obviously, offensively, now this is six turnovers in two games."

"The ball bounces a certain way sometimes, and it was unfortunate for Quinn to have two tipped balls that landed right in their arms, but the impact of those two turnovers, 14 points off two turnovers," Sark added.

That said, Sark welcomes the second bye week of the season with open arms.

"We've seen the injury bug bite us at a few positions now, where young players need to get ready to play, so this week is really important for that," Sark said.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE- OCTOBER 26: Quinn Ewers of the Texas Longhorns throws a pass at FirstBank Stadium on October 26, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Caten Hyde/The University of Texas Athletics/University Images via Getty Images)

The bye week also comes at a good time for starting quarterback Quinn Ewers. He played well for the most part in Saturday's win, completing 17 straight at one point.

This comes after struggling the previous two games while recovering from that oblique strain.

"I'm sure last week, there was a lot of emotions from last Saturday, the Georgia game, all the way through this game. With emotions, your heart might be beating a little bit more, maybe you're not sleeping quite as well as you'd like, and your mind is racing because you wanna make sure you play well, and you're doing all the things you need to do. I'm sure this week he's probably gonna appreciate a little bit of downtime, appreciate a little bit of rest," said Sark.

Quinn and the Longhorns will host 4-3 Florida on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 11 a.m. after the bye week.