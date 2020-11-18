Texas Longhorns game at Kansas postponed to December

The Texas Longhorns game at Kansas has been postponed until December.

The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, November 21, and will now be rescheduled to December 12, says the Big 12 Conference.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

The Texas Longhorns game at Kansas has been postponed until December.

SIGN UP FOR FOX 7 AUSTIN EMAIL ALERTS

The time and television designation will be announced when available.

According to the University of Kansas Athletics, the postponement is due to KU's inability to meet the minimum position requirements established by the Big 12 Conference. The position group affected has a combination of injuries and contact tracing.

Advertisement

Since Nov. 8, the KU football program has performed 825 COVID-19 tests with five returning positive on different testing days during that time span.

The Jayhawks are now set to play next on Nov. 28 at home against TCU, but fans will not be permitted to attend the matchup versus the Horned Frogs due to the current spike of positive COVID-19 cases.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS NEWS