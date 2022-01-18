Texas Longhorns receiver Xavier Worthy named Freshman All-American

The Football Writers Association of America has named Texas Longhorns wide receiver a Freshman All-American. Worthy is just the 14th Longhorn to receive the honor, joining a list that includes quarterback Colt McCoy (2016), safety Earl Thomas (2008), and linebacker Derrick Johnson (2001).

The University of Texas says in a news release that Worthy, who is from Fresno, California, had a record-breaking season for the Longhorns and established program single-season freshman records for receptions (62), receiving yards (981), and receiving touchdowns (12). Worthy also led all FBS freshman wide receivers and Big 12 in receiving yards, receiving yards per game (81.8), and receiving touchdowns.

Worthy also holds Texas freshman single-game records for receptions (14 against Kansas), receiving yards (261 against Oklahoma), and receiving touchdowns (3 against Texas Tech and Kansas). He also had four 100-yard receiving games this season, the only UT freshman in history with more than two.

In addition to his FWAA recognition, Worthy was named a freshman All-American by The Athletic and chosen to ESPN's true freshman All-America team in 2021. He was also a first-team All-Big 12 selection by both the league's coaches and the Associated Press, Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year, and was named the AP Big 12 Newcomer of the Year.

