Texas-Texas A&M: Longhorns take 17-0 lead into halftime of 'Lone Star Showdown'

Texas and Texas A&M meet for the first time since 2011 on Saturday with a spot in the Southeastern Conference Championship game on the line.

First Quarter: Texas - 7 Texas A&M - 0

Texas wins the toss, defers to second half.

The Aggies took the opening possession 65 yards in nine plays but were turned back by the Longhorn defense at the Longhorn's 10-yard line.

Quinn Ewers and the Longhorns took over and went three and out, quickly giving the Aggies the ball back at midfield.

The Aggie possession was short-lived as Marcel Reed's throw on the third play of the drive was intercepted by Michael Taaffe.

The Longhorns would strike first when Arch Manning would run it in from the 15-yard-line on 4th and 2, giving Texas an early 7-0 lead with 3 minutes remaining in the first quarter.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Arch Manning #16 of the Texas Longhorns runs the ball and dives for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Texas A&M Aggies at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo b Expand

Second Quarter - Texas - 17, Texas A&M - 0

The Aggies were unable to respond to the Manning touchdown, taking their next possession just 26 yards before punting the ball back to the Longhorns.

Texas went right back to work, moving the ball quickly down the field when Ewers connected with Matthew Golden for 44 yards down to the Aggie 23.

A roughing the passer call on A&M put the Longhorns closer to scoring position and two plays later, the Longhorns would strike again.

This time, Ewers connected with Jaydon Blue for 7 yards in the back of the end zone.

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Jaydon Blue #23 of the Texas Longhorns catches a pass for a touchdown against Bryce Anderson #1 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the second quarter at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Tex Expand

The play was initially ruled an incompletion before it was overturned to put Texas up 14-0 with 8 minutes to play in the half.

The Aggies were again held to a 3-and-out and Texas went back to work from their own 20.

The Longhorns marched down the field, but the Aggie defense held strong in the red zone and forced the Longhorns to settle for a field goal.

After the Aggies were only allowed 33 yards on 10 plays on their next possession, the Longhorns took over on their own 42 with 29 seconds left in the half.

The Longhorns drove quickly to the A&M 30 and attempted a field goal.

Burt Auburn was unable to hit from 48 and extended the Longhorn lead.

At the half, Texas leads 17-0.

Halftime - Texas - 17, Texas A&M - 0

COLLEGE STATION, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 30: Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies throws the ball during the second quarter against the Texas Longhorns at Kyle Field on November 30, 2024 in College Station, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Image Expand

At the half, the Longhorns have a 17-point lead over the Aggies.

Texas is leading in all offensive categories, out gaining the Aggies on the ground 112 yards to 61, and through the air 142-80.

Individually for the Longhorns, Ewers has thrown for 142 yards and a touchdown and added 26 yards on the ground.

Running back Quintrevion Wisner leads Texas in rushing with 67 yards.

For the Aggies, freshman Marcel Reed threw for 80 yards and an interception and rushed for 24.

Reed is the Aggies' leading rusher. Amari Daniels added 22 yards on the ground.

Defensively, Vernon Broughton had two sacks for Texas.

Taurean York had a sack for the Aggies.

A rivalry renewed

When Texas and Texas A&M meet at Kyle Field on Saturday night, it will be the first time the two teams have played since 2011.

That's the year Texas A&M announced it was leaving the Big 12 to join the Southeastern Conference and now the No. 20 Aggies have a chance to earn their first shot at an SEC championship with a win over their rival.

The stakes are high for Texas as well. The No. 3 Longhorns will also play in the SEC championship game with a win. They're in their first season in the conference.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said the eyes of America will be on Texas tonight.

"In no state is football more legendary," Abbott said on X. "The reunification of this rivalry is great for college football in America."

The winner of Saturday's game will go on to play the Georgia Bulldogs on Dec. 7.