Texas Longhorns women's basketball team takes on Kansas Jayhawks

Vic Schaefer's 13th ranked Texas Longhorns was hoping to find a little edge and bounce back after last week's upset loss to Texas Tech. The Longhorns were hosting a 10-2 Kansas Jayhawks team that hadn't beaten a ranked team since 2018.

Joanne Allen Taylor helped the Longhorns fight back after intermission and helped tie the game with two of her team-high 18 points coming under two minutes left to play. The Longhorns would need a clutch three-pointer from Aliyah Matharu who drilled the shot and sent the game to overtime tied at 59.

But in overtime, the Jayhawks took over. Kansas won 70-66 and won their first game in Austin since 2012.

The Longhorns committed 23 turnovers in their second straight Big 12 upset loss, both coming at home.

Advertisement

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter